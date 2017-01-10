Old Colwyn murder investigation: Police continue to question three men

MAGISTRATES have granted police a further 36 hours to question three men arrested on suspicion of the murder of David James Kingsbury.

Mr Kingsbury aged 35, died following a single stab wound after a disturbance in Old Colwyn last Thursday.

North Wales Police launched a murder investigation following his death.

A 50-year-old and two 30-year-olds from the area have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 38-year-old woman, who was arrested on Thursday night following the death of Mr Kingsbury, was bailed on Monday.

Officers are continuing with their inquiries and Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones has renewed his appeal for any witnesses.



Detective Jones said: “We would like thank those who have already come forward with information which has assisted in the investigation, but we would still like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Aldi car park on Abergele Road or the Wellington Road areas of Old Colwyn, between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday, January 5.



“We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw a silver three-door Vauxhall Corsa in the Old Colwyn area and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the number 12 bus on Abergele Road between the mentioned times.”



Anyone who may have information relating to the incident is asked to telephone police on 101 quoting reference V002232.