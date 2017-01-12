 ad

PHOTO GALLERY: Free Press photographer Don snaps the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Published date: 12 January 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
FREE Press senior photographer Don Jackson-Wyatt jumped at the chance to photograph the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers supported by the fantastic Babymetal at the Manchester Arena.

Don, an award-winning music photographer, said: “I was blown away by the visual impact the band made in the live arena and hopefully I have captured that through my camera.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were formed in 1983 and have a global fanbase and album sales of nearly 80 million.

Supporting band Babymetal are new on the scene and are a fusion of the heavy metal and Japanese idol genres and are gaining cult popularity across the globe.

