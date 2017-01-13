Little Mix to perform in COLWYN BAY this summer

LITTLE Mix are set to make a return to Colwyn Bay this Summer.



The Girl group sensation - consisting of Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards - will perform in Eirias Stadium on July, Saturday 8. Canadian rock-legend Bryan Adams is lined up to perform at the stadium the following day.



Fans flocked to see Little Mix when they headlined Access All Eirias back in 2013. The group shot to fame two years ago after becoming the first group to win The X Factor.



This year, the British four-piece are playing a run of UK summer shows from May to July as part of their ‘Summer Shout Out’. The tour will kick off at Wirral Live on Sunday, May 21 and will stop off at Eirias Stadium on Saturday, July 8.



Once again, Orchard are producing the summer concerts at Eirias.



Pablo Janczur, director, said: “Little Mix played Access All Eirias a few years ago and went down a storm, so the girls are delighted to return to North Wales, now they are a huge act, to entertain their growing legion of fans.



“This pop day aimed at a younger audience complements Sunday’s entertainment, with Bryan Adams already selling very well.”



Little Mix have released new single, Touch. At this years concert, the group will perform their signature hits, including Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days.



Councillor Graham Rees, Conwy County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Tourism, Marketing and Leisure, added: “It’s great to see Little Mix confirmed to play, a world recognised group which we’re of course delighted to welcome back.”



The weekend concerts are supported by Conwy County Borough Council and Bay of Colwyn Town Council.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Saturday). Visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Alternatively, telephone the Venue Cymru Box Office on 01492 872000.

Onsale info available from: https://www.little-mix.com or https://www.facebook.com/LittleMixOfficial