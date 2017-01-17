FOOTBALL: Rampant Prestatyn Town smash 11 past hapless Conwy Borough

UNBEATEN Prestatyn Town took another huge step to the Huws Gray Alliance title with a stunning 11-1 win at struggling Conwy Borough.

Neil Gibson’s free-scoring reached a century of goals in the one-sided affair, taking their tally to 102 in all competitions and an impressive 80 in 19 league contests.

There was further good news as Caernarfon Town were held 2-2 by improving Denbigh Town, increasing the Seasiders’ lead at the summit to 11 points ahead of their trip to third-from-bottom Ruthin Town on Saturday (12.30pm).

The visitors came out of the blocks flying and were two-up within the first six minutes courtesy of a brace from Ben Maher, before Jack Lewis helped himself to a third with quarter of an hour gone.

Prolific striker Jordan Davies burst clear and finished well to give Town a fourth on 25 minutes, before Maher rounded off a sensational first half with his hat-trick just before the break.

The Tangerines managed to get on the scoresheet shortly following the restart when Neil Harvey took advantage of some hesitant defending to steer past Carl Jones, but all hopes of an unlikely comeback were ended when Danny Hughes netting an unfortunate own goal on 52 minutes.

Things got even better for the away side soon after when Davies converted his second of the contest from the spot to take his tally to 24 league goals, while Maher continued his relentless form in-front of goal when he turned in a James Stead corner for his fourth on 70.

Gibson’s side continued their stream of attacks and reached their century on 79 minutes when Stead rounded off a superb team move that involved Tom Kemp and Noah Edwards.

There was still time to inflict further heartache on the relegation candidates, through Edward and Stead scoring on 81 and 89 minutes.