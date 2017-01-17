Colwyn Bay shut out at ten man Tadcaster Albion

STRUGGLING Colwyn Bay were unable to secure a much-needed Evostik League North win as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Tadcaster Albion.

The Seagulls could not find a way past the home side despite playing for 80 minutes with a numerical advantage and they will be hoping for better fortune this Saturday when they host Ramsbottom United (3pm).

Home skipper Jonathan Greening was given a straight red on 12 minutes for a high tackle on Bay’s Mike Roddy, which forced the home side to abandon any attacking hopes they had during a frustrating afternoon.

The nearest the visitors came to a goal in the first half was a glancing header by Gaz Grant from a Luke Denson free kick, which brought a diving one-handed save from home keeper Chandler Hallwood.

He also easily collected a weak shot from Denson and a header by Kyle Armstrong, while Danny Andrews was also off target when presented with a decent chance.

After the break saw a Will Jones effort from a Scott Bakkor corner cleared off the line, but they were finding it difficult to penetrate the resolute home rearguard, although a Liam Turner effort from long range flashed narrowly wide.

Denson went close on two occasions midway through the second period, and Danny Andrews also spurned a chance late on as both sides settled for a share of the spoils.

The result leaves the Seagulls in tenth spot in the league standings, six points off the play-off places in what has been an inconsistent campaign to date.