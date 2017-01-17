Swimming star Martyna gets Wales call-up for Golden Tour

A TALENTED swimming sensation has qualified for the Wales squad for a prestigious event.

Martyna Ruszkowska, a Year 11 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be part of the Swim Wales team for the Golden Tour, which will be held in Marseille, France from March 2-5.

The 15-year-old made to the tour after producing qualifying times for three events, the 200 metre backstroke, 200m freestyle and 400m individual medley.

This is the latest in a long line of successes for the Swim Gwynedd athlete, who has set her sights on a possible Commonwealth Games spot in the near future.

In addition to her French adventure, Martyna will be competing at the Burns Meet in Sheffield on January 28-29, in addition to the regional championships over a two-week period at the start of next month.

Following the tour the number ranked swimmer in the country will look for further honours at the Welsh and British Championships, which will take place in Swansea and Edinburgh.

Head of Swimming Maciej Ruszkowski, said: “Martyna has been performing to a very high standard of late, which has resulted in her qualifying for three races on the tour, which is a fantastic achievement.

“She is doing a fantastic job of juggling her studies and her training, and I am confident she will give a very good account of herself against some of the most talented swimmers anywhere in the world.”