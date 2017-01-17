Cricketing brothers commit to separate North Wales clubs

A PAIR of cricketing brothers have committed their futures to North Wales clubs for the forthcoming season.

Jack and Will Sissons, Upper Sixth and Year 11 pupils at Rydal Penrhos, are widely regarded as two of the best young prospects in the region and will begin playing for their respective clubs once their school commitments have concluded.

Talented youngster Will, who co-captained Wales U15 last season and narrowly missed out on the South and West squad for the Bunbury Festival, will once again play for North Wales Premier Division champions Llandudno after contributing to their title win in the closing stages of the campaign.

The 16-year-old averaged an impressive 53.50 in his four innings, which included a superb 62 not out against rivals Bangor which all-but sealed the title for Jack Rimmington’s side.

Brother Jack, who is the school’s first XI captain, will look to gain further senior experience with Liverpool and District Premier Division outfit Colwyn Bay after making 13 appearances for the club in all competitions in 2016.

Head of Cricket Mike Leach, said: “Both Jack and Will have demonstrated an incredible amount of potential so far, and I am confident that they are going to have a big part to play for both Colwyn Bay and Llandudno this season.

“For them to achieve what they have despite their young age is a testament to not only their ability, but their willingness to listen and get better, two traits which will stand them in good stead as they look to make their mark of the game in the future.”