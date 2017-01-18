Win a mentoring masterclass with leading Welsh entrepreneur, Laura Tenison MBE, courtesy of Business Wales.



To coincide with ‘National Mentoring Month’, Business Wales, the Welsh Government’s business support service that assists aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners, is launching a competition to win a one-to-one mentoring session with JoJo Maman Bébé founder and CEO, Laura Tenison MBE.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners are being encouraged to enter the competition to win the once in a lifetime prize, with the winner being announced at the Business Wales Mentoring Awards on January 26.

Laura established JoJo Maman Bébé – the UK's leading boutique mother and baby brand - in 1993 when she opened her first store in Newport. Now a national and international brand with 80 stores across the UK and Ireland, Laura employs more than 750 people in Britain and another 4,000 indirectly around the world.

The competition forms part of Business Wales’ ‘Everyday Entrepreneur’ campaign, which aims to encourage aspiring individuals to achieve their ambitions and grow their businesses.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

The winner will have the opportunity to ask Laura questions about their business or business plan and gain valuable insights on how to take their ideas to the next level and make their goals a reality.

Ellie Fry, National Manager at Business Wales, said: “Business Wales’ ‘Everyday Entrepreneur’ campaign is a dedicated programme specifically targeted at supporting individuals and businesses to foster sustainable growth across Wales.

“Our dedicated team of expert advisers offer a wide-range of support to Welsh entrepreneurs: from putting together a strategic business plan to securing financial assistance and identifying opportunities to develop their businesses further.

“Laura knows first-hand how much drive and effort is needed to not only start a business, but also to grow it and make it a success. Her advice could prove instrumental to someone who is looking to take their business to the next level.”

To be in with a chance of winning this once in a lifetime mentoring session with Laura Tenison MBE, click the link below and fill out your details. Entries close 12:00 GMT on Monday 23rd January 2017.

Business Wales, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, supports the sustainable growth of small and medium size enterprises across the country by offering access to information, guidance and business support.

To find out how Business Wales can help start or develop your business, call 03000 6 03000, follow @_businesswales or @_busnescymru or visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/everyday-entrepreneur or www.busnescymru.llyw.cymru/entrepreneur-bob-dydd for further information.

