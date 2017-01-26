"Expect excitement" is the message to Welsh rugby fans as the U20's team get set to defend their Six Nations title.

Centres Kieran Williams and Ioan Nicholas visited Eirias Park where they will play three home games starting with England on Friday February 10.

"My message to Wales fans would be to expect exciting rugby. " Williams said."We've been working hard in training and hopefully we can deliver against England in the opening home game."

Williams, who plays his club rugby for Neath, spoke highly of Eirias Park side RGC 1404, having played against them earlier this year in the Principality Premiership.

He said: "They are doing really well. We played them at the start of the season and they were a good organised side. They took their chances well and they were clinical. They're a good side forward to back, Mark Jones (head coach) has done a really good job with the players."

RGC host Duvant this Saturday (January 28) in round 1 of the WRU National Cup and before facing Merthyr on Saturday February 4 in the first round of Principality Premiership's Tier 1.

Head coach Mark Jones, who came to the club in August, feels team unity has been the key element to their success which has seen them rise to fourth in a debut season in the league.

Jones said: "We're a really tight squad and that makes a huge difference out on the pitch.

"Also, the facilities here are excellent enabling us to train the players to a high standard. Mix those two things together with some luck and we've created a winning formula."

Going into the second half of the season the head coach wants his players to keep up the momentum and the fans to keep up their support.

"It would be disappointing having come this far to drop the standard. Whether we win or lose the next six or seven games, I want the guys to come off the pitch feeling proud of what they've done on it.

"The support the fans give us is fundamental to what we do. They are a huge building block and make a huge difference to us."