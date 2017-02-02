Appeal for information after a burglary at shop in Rhos on Sea

Police are seeking information and witnesses following a burglary at the Spar in Rhos-on- Sea.



The burglary happened sometime overnight, between Monday 30 and 5.30am on Tuesday, January 31, at the Spar store on Colwyn Avenue, when offenders gained entry through the roof of the building.



A quantity of cigarettes, were stolen during the incident and police are keen to trace two males who were seen acting suspiciously in the area.



Sgt Tecwyn Green said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the offenders. We are keen to speak to anyone who recalls seeing two men acting suspiciously in the area of Colwyn Avenue, one of which was carrying a rucksack.”



Anyone with information relating the burglary is asked to contact Llandudno Police Station on 101 quoting reference V014116.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx



