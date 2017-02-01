A section of Colwyn Bay's Victoria Pier has collapsed this afternoon.

Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) have confirmed that a section of the balustrade at the lower end of the pier has collapsed on to the beach.

Conservative Assembly Member for Clwyd West, Darren Millar AM, has spoken out about the incident saying he is "very concerned" to hear the news.

He said: "It shows just how vulnerable Colwyn Bay’s Victoria Pier is to the elements. This collapse makes it all the more important that the future of this historic structure is resolved as soon as possible.

“With more storms forecast for the coming days, the pier is a health and safety risk.

“Members of the public should heed the advice of the local authority and keep away from the area at this time.”

Eye witnesses at the scene shared differing opinions on the collapse.

Brenda Pemberton, 65 from Colwyn Bay said: "It's really bad it's been left to rot. If it was looked after it would be of great benefit to the community.

"There's already poor access to the beach making it difficult for people, particularly dog walkers."

Tom and Jane Swift who were visiting for the day from Rhuddlan think there is little hope of restoring the pier.

They said: "There's no hope left. It's sad to see it go but it doesn't fit in with the new development of Porth Eirias."

Bee Davies Brown, from Rhos-On-Sea feels there is hope if the pier took inspiration from other piers.

She said: "I want to keep it, I like heritage. It's unique and attracts tourism. I think they should look at Bangor pier and how they've designed it there."

VIDEO: Colwyn Bay Pier has collapsed. pic.twitter.com/MIrJ2INTSL — North Wales Pioneer (@NWPioneer) February 1, 2017

Engineers will be inspecting the extent of damage once the tide has receded.

Cllr Mike Priestley has tweeted that safety inspections will also commence as soon as the tide has gone out.

A large section of Colwyn Bay pier has collapsed. Safety inspections will commence as soon as the tide goes out. — Mike Priestley (@CouncillorMike) February 1, 2017

Cllr Abdul Khan who represents Glyn ward said the CCBC have been negligent.

"The council own the pier and their lack of maintenance has led to its neglect. There should have been more preventitive measures to stop this happening."

In January the Pioneer reported that Conwy County Borough Council were expected to submit its second application for listed building consent to demolish the structure in early 2017.

A CCBC spokesperson said: "We’re aware of reports that a section of the balustrade at the lower end of the Pier has collapsed on to the beach.

"As the tide is currently in, it is not possible with any certainty to make an assessment of the extent of the damage. We will know more once the tide has receded and officers are able to undertake a more thorough inspection.

"An exclusion zone is already in force around the Pier and this area will be reassessed to ensure public safety. Officers from Environment, Roads and Facilities, Health & Safety and Regulatory Services are on site and dealing proactively with the emerging situation."

Chris Jones, head chef at Porth Eirias tweeted us describing the moment he saw the pier collapse.

Just as I'm sending out the last table. I look up as the pier is collapsing it's a shame.@BrynPorthEirias https://t.co/91tFmPBueW — Christopher jones (@chrisjoneschef) February 1, 2017

More to follow.