Conwy and Denbighshire school gradings: How did your school shape up?

THE latest Welsh Government school colour-coded categorisation figures have been published.

The peformance of every school in Wales has been labelled either red, amber, yellow or green. Schools in the green category need the least support and those in the red category need the most intensive support

The national school categorisation system was introduced in Wales in January 2015. Schools are categorised according to the level of support that they require.

Each colour category triggers a "bespoke" programme of support for each school. Categorisation is also used to plan the targeting and deployment of resources by regional consortia and the Welsh Government in respect of national capacity building programmes

Schools in Conwy and Denbighshire have been rated the following:

Primary Schools Denbighshire

Christ Church Primary School Rhyl (Green)

Ysgol Emmanuel Rhyl (Green)

Bryn Hedydd Rhyl (Green)

Ysgol Llywelyn (Green)

Ysgol Penmorfa (Green)

Ysgol Esgob Morgan St Asaph (Yellow)

Bodnant Community Prestatyn (Yellow)

Ysgol Melyd (Yellow)

Ysgol y Castell Rhuddlan (Yellow)

Ysgol y Faenol Bodelwyddan (Yellow)

Ysgol y Llys Prestatyn (Yellow)

Ysgol Dewi Sant Rhyl (Amber)

St Asaph Infants (Amber)

Ysgol Mair Rhyl (Amber)

Ysgol Tremerichion St Asaph (Amber)

Seconday Schools Denbighshire

Ysgol Glan Clwyd (Yellow)

Rhyl High School (Yellow)

Prestatyn High School (Amber)

Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School (Red)

Special Schools Denbighshire

Ysgol Tir Morfa Rhyl (Red)

Primary Schools Conwy

Ysgol Bro Gwydir (Green)

Ysgol Cynfran Colwyn Bay (Green)

Ysgol Deganwy (Green)

Ysgol Pen y Bryn (Green)

Ysgol Babanod Glan Gele (Green)

Ysgol Y Foryd Kinmel Bay (Green)

T Gwynn Jones Infant School (Green)

Llandrillo-Yn-Rhos County Primary School (Green)

Ysgol Porth y Felin (Green)

Awel Y Mynydd Llandudno Junction (Yellow)

Ysgol Babanod Llanfairfechan (Yellow)

Ysgol Babanod Mochdre (Yellow)

Bendigaid William Davies Llandudno (Yellow)

Ysgol Bod Alaw Colwyn Bay (Yellow)

Ysgol Capel Garmon Llanrwst (Yellow)

Ysgol Craig y Don (Yellow)

Ysgol Cystennin Mochdre (Yellow)

Ysgol Dolgarrog (Yellow)

Dolwyddelan Primary School (Yellow)

Ysgol Eglwysbach (Yellow)

Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn (Yellow)

Ysgol Glan Morfa (Yellow)

Ysgol Glanwydden Penrhyn Bay (Yellow)

Ysgol Gynradd Bro Cernyw Abergele (Yellow)

Ysgol Iau Hen Golwyn (Yellow)

Ysgol Llanddulas (Yellow)

Morfa Rhianedd Primary School (Yellow)

Ysgol Pant y Rhedyn (Yellow)

Ysgol Pencae (Yellow)

Ysgol y Plas Llanelian (Yellow)

Ysgol Tudno (Yellow)

St Joseph's Ysgol Sant Joseff (Yellow)

Ysgol Sant Elfod Abergele (Yellow)

Ysgol San Sior (Yellow)

Ysgol Bodafon Llandudno (Amber)

Bro Aled,Llansannan (Amber)

Ysgol Capelulo (Amber)

Ysgol Glan Conwy (Amber)

Llangelynnin School (Amber)

Ysgol Nant y Groes (Amber)

Ysgol St George (Amber)

Llanddoged Voluntary Controlled School (Red)

Ysgol Swn Y Don (Red)

Seconday Schools Conwy

Ysgol Bryn Elian Colwyn Bay (Green)

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy (Yellow)

Ysgol Eirias (Yellow)

Ysgol Aberconwy (Amber)

Ysgol y Creuddyn (Amber)



Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan (Amber)