VIDEO: North Wales Police force lend their support to national Time to Talk Day

TODAY is National Time to Talk Day.

North Wales Police is lending its support to the day which aims to help "break the silence" and "end the stigma" around mental health problems.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Mental health problems affect one in four people every year, and yet people are still afraid to talk about it. Not being able to talk about a mental health condition can be one of the worst parts of the illness.





"In getting people talking, we can help in breaking down stereotypes; improve relationships and aid recovery – helping to reduce the stigma associated with a condition that affects all of us.



"The Time to Talk Day has sparked millions of conversations across the country, in the media and online. People have felt able to share their experiences without shame for the first time, and have started to support those around them. After the first conversation, people feel more comfortable talking about mental health and are more likely to want to talk about it again – that one conversation can have a significant impact."

Anyone experiencing mental health problems or in need urgent support, can telephone their GP, Mental Health Organisations or Occupational Health.

Alternatively, if you wish to get involved in Time to Talk Day visit www.time-to-change.org.uk/timetotalkday