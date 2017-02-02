Visitors told to stay away from Colwyn Bay's grade II listed structure following its collapse

THE council have warned visitors and residents to stay away from Colwyn Bay's Victoria Pier after a section collapsed yesterday afternoon (February 1).

Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) confirmed at around 2pm yesterday that a section of the balustrade at the lower end of the pier had collapsed on to the beach.

Work to assess the damage of the pier is taking place this morning (February 2) with contractors set to remove any fallen pieces and salvage materials to make the area safe.

A Conwy Council spokesperson said: "As owner of the pier, the Council is responsible for the clearance. Contractors have been mobilised to make the area safe; to remove the fallen pieces and salvage materials wherever possible, starting at low tide.

"Over recent years the Council has been quite clear about the deteriorating state of the pier. Fencing has been in place around the structure for some time for public safety and we urge the public to take note of the situation and keep away from the area.

Both residents and politicians took to social media yesterday to share their dismay at the news of the section of the pier collapsing into the sea.

Conservative Assembly Member for Clwyd West, Darren Millar AM, has spoken out about the incident saying he is "very concerned" to hear the news.

"It shows just how vulnerable Colwyn Bay’s Victoria Pier is to the elements" he said: "This collapse makes it all the more important that the future of this historic structure is resolved as soon as possible.



“With more storms forecast for the coming days, the pier is a health and safety risk.



“Members of the public should heed the advice of the local authority and keep away from the area at this time.”