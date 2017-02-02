A FOUL-MOUTHED drunk nicknamed “Spider” who had lived in a cave for a decade was spared jail yesterday (February 1) after shouting abuse in a hospital emergency unit.

Damon Wooton, 47, who had led a “pretty miserable” life on the Great Orme headland at Llandudno now had been found a room with a bed at Mostyn, his solicitor said.

He admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order at Glan Clwyd Hospital on January 31.

Prosecutor James Neary said the order was aimed at stopping his abuse towards NHS staff and patients.

Nia Dawson, defending, said jobless Wooton now accepted he needed help and it was a “dramatic change” for him.

She said until the last few days he had been living in a cave, probably for ten years or more.

Mrs Dawson said: "He drinks to excess because his life is pretty miserable. He knows when he has a drink he misbehaves.”

Wooton was unwell but had been befriended by a Good Samaritan who took him to an organisation which helped people with drink problems.

The lawyer said Wooton suffered from severe depression. He apologised for his behaviour and there was now a “glimmer of hope.”

A 16 weeks suspended jail term was imposed and he must pay £200 costs.

Magistrates’ chairman Peter Hughes told Wooton at Llandudno: "This is us giving you the opportunity.”