Llandudno RNLI help with search after clothing is found on North Shore

A COASTAL team were called out to help aid a search after clothing was found on a beach at the early hours of this morning.
Llandudno RNLI crews assisted in a night search operation on Thursday, February 2 at 2.15am on North Shore.
Holyhead Coastguard called the RNLI after items of clothing were found on the beach Llandudno.
The lifeboat crew carried out a thorough search of the shoreline and waters of the bay whilst a number of volunteer RNLI colleagues assisted police and Llandudno coastguards searching ashore.
Nothing was found and the RNLI team were stood down, after more than an hour of searching.