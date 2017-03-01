Llandudno RNLI help with search after clothing is found on North Shore

A COASTAL team were called out to help aid a search after clothing was found on a beach at the early hours of this morning.



Llandudno RNLI crews assisted in a night search operation on Thursday, February 2 at 2.15am on North Shore.

Holyhead Coastguard called the RNLI after items of clothing were found on the beach Llandudno.

Paged at 0145 this morning with @RNLI_Llandudno to assist @NWPolice following the discovery of some clothing. Nothing found following search pic.twitter.com/PoOltbd7wu — Llandudno Coastguard (@LlandudnoCRT) February 2, 2017

The lifeboat crew carried out a thorough search of the shoreline and waters of the bay whilst a number of volunteer RNLI colleagues assisted police and Llandudno coastguards searching ashore.

Nothing was found and the RNLI team were stood down, after more than an hour of searching.