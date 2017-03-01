 ad

Llandudno RNLI help with search after clothing is found on North Shore

Published date: 01 March 2017 |
Published by: Annie Roberts 
Read more articles by Annie Roberts  Email reporter

 

A COASTAL team were called out to help aid a search after clothing was found on a beach at the early hours of this morning. 

Llandudno RNLI crews assisted in a night search operation on Thursday, February 2 at 2.15am on North Shore.

Holyhead Coastguard called the RNLI after items of clothing were found on the beach Llandudno.

 

The lifeboat crew carried out a thorough search of the shoreline and waters of the bay whilst a number of volunteer RNLI colleagues assisted police and Llandudno coastguards searching ashore.

Nothing was found and the RNLI team were stood down, after more than an hour of searching.

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

View all adverts