Reader reaction to Colwyn Bay pier collapse

READERS have had their say on the collapse of Colwyn Bay's Pier.



Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) confirmed that a section of the balustrade - at the lower end of the pier - had collapsed on to the beach yesterday (Wednesday).

The extent of the damage was being assessed this morning (Thursday).

Contractors were set to remove any fallen pieces and salvage materials to make the area safe.

North Wales Pioneer approached CCBC this morning for comment in terms of what the next move will be.

Readers took to Facebook and expressed their disappointment over the collapse of the Grade II listed Victorian structure.

Vanessa Ann Taylor posted: "I've happy memories of that pier. My son was so very ill as a child and I went there with him with friends one afternoon and it was such a lovely calming place to be. I can't imagine not seeing it ,very sad. Locals used it, wasn't all about tourists."

Ella Bateman added: "Just one more reason in CCBCs pocket for pulling it down."

Sharon Elizabeth Movis wrote: "Such a shame. They should have saved it years ago."

Whilst Kelly Jones said: "How very sad, a lot of good times were spent on the pier in my younger days and as much as I want it saved (but never done anything about it) this surely must be it's end. I think the council will now be rubbing their hands with glee."