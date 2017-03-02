Council respond to “sabotage" claims of collapsed Colwyn Bay pier

CONWY County Borough Council have responded to suggestions they deliberately destroyed Colwyn Bay pier.

A section of the pier collapsed yesterday (Wednesday) at around 1pm and inspections were carried out by contractors at around 10am this morning to assess the damage.

Chairman of the Colwyn Bay Victoria Pier Trust Mark Roberts said: "I noticed two to three weeks ago certain strengthening elements on the pier had disappeared and considering the council's planned demolition application I find this an unsavoury coincidence."

In a statement CCBC said: "There is absolutely no truth in the suggestion that the collapse of a section of the pier is a result of “sabotage by the Council” or indeed by anyone else.

"Over recent years the Council has been quite clear about the deteriorating state of the pier and the significant risk it posed to public health and safety.

"Specialist engineers have been commissioned during that period to carry out structural assessments and all but emergency access is denied.

"Fencing has been in place around the structure for some time for public safety and we urge the public to take note of the situation and keep away from the area."

In January the Pioneer reported that Conwy County Borough Council were expected to submit its second application for listed building consent to demolish the structure in early 2017.