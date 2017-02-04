Rhyl FC land new kit deal

RHYL FC have landed a new kit deal.



PRS Telecom have become the official main sponsor for the Lilywhites. The deal began in time for club's JD Welsh Cup match at Huws Gray Alliance champions Caernarfon Town.



The Mold-based national telecom firm will feature on the club’s home and away strips and its logo will also feature heavily at the Corbett Sports Stadium and on social media channels.



The Welsh Premier League Club’s managing director, Mike Jones, said: “The new sponsorship with PRS is a key step in restoring our success in Welsh football.



“It will also enable us to increase our activities in the local community, promoting football and a healthy lifestyle to all ages.



“It was important to us that our main sponsor shared our vision for the club and PRS are the perfect fit.”



PRS Telecom chief executive Paddy Gill said: “Rhyl Football Club is steeped in history and has a well-earned reputation as a pillar of the local community.



“The opportunity to support Rhyl FC was irresistible and we look forward to developing our professional relationship not only with the club but with the community and its loyal supporter."