A470 closed after road collision

THE A470 between Tal y Cafn and Llanwrst has been closed after a crash.

It is understood that a lorry went down a verge into a BT pole this morning (Friday, February 3) and the road will be closed until further notice.

North Wales Police tweeted: "#A470 closed at Tal y Cafn to Llanwrst due to #RTC. Closed while dealing with a damaged BT pole. Please find alternative route."

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at about 11.20am to reports that a lorry had crashed on the A470 near Llanrwst.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a man was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment."

