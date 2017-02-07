Colwyn Bay stretch winless run to nine after Kendal Town defeat

COLWYN Bay’s winless run stretched to nine games after a 2-1 loss to ten man Kendal Town.

Another lacklustre Evostik North display was a further dent to Bay’s playoff hopes, and they will look to end their dismal run when they visit Ossett Town on Saturday (3pm).

The home side went ahead on seven minutes when Scott Bakkor unleashed a 25-yard effort into the net after Town failed to clear their lines from a corner.

Things got even better for the home side after the break when midfielder Martin Grundy was sent off for violent conduct on 61 minutes to reduce the visitors to ten men.

Bay’s Gareth Grant hit the bar with a header soon after, and Phil Hadland’s side missed several opportunities to kill the game off before Steve Yawson dribbled into the area to equalise with a smart finish on 85 minutes.

Two minutes later the same player hit the winner with a shot off the underside of the bar to make it five goals in two games since arriving on loan from Morecambe.

The home side had their two new strikers Jamie Rainford and Danny Bartle making their debuts, but despite the new faces it was the same old failings – inability to kill off the game when in front and conceding late goals to miss out on another victory opportunity.

This is the club’s longest winless run in league games since 2014 and sees them drop into the bottom eight although still 15 points clear of any relegation threat.