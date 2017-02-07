Llandudno begin Phase Two with Newtown loss

LLANDUDNO kicked off phase two of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season with a 2-1 home defeat to struggling Newtown.

Alan Morgan’s side were left rueing a poor first half which was the catalyst behind their defeat, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Friday when they travel to Cefn Druids (7.45pm).

Assistant manager Sean Eardley, said: “It was a frustrating game and we had a mountain to climb after conceding two disappointing goals from our point of view.

“We had nothing to lose second half and got back into the game, went a little more direct but it wasn’t to be, but credit to Newtown they were resolute and made it hard for us.

“I thought the new lads did really well, they all took the game to them and hopefully they can build on that and push on now, which gives the management team plenty to think about going forward due to the competition for places.”

The home side went close early on when a James Joyce strike was saved by Jack Perry, but it was the Robins who took the lead on 28 minutes when a superb team move resulted in Jason Oswell heading home.

Chris Hughes’ side were now in the ascendancy and they added a second on the stroke of half time when Nick Rushton rounded off another blistering counter attack in fine style.

The introduction of new signings Jamal Crawford, Owain Jones and Joe Chaplin after the break sparked some life into the hosts, with another new recruit reducing the deficit on 80 minutes when Sam Hart converted a penalty.

Despite a frantic finish, Tudno were unable to find an equaliser and had nothing to show for their efforts.