Colwyn Bay schoolboy claims British Weightlifting crown

A WEIGHTLIFTING star at Rydal Penrhos enhanced his growing reputation by claiming a national title.

Josh Lynch, a Year 8 pupil at the school, turned in another record-breaking gold medal performance at the British Age Grade Weightlifting Championships, which were held in Castleford on Saturday, February 4.

The gifted 13-year-old, who has broken no fewer than nine Welsh records in his short time competing, was a convincing winner of the under 55kg category, lifting 65kg snatch and 75kg clean and jerk to take his overall competition effort to 140kg in total.

In addition to his gold medal, Josh’s latest personal bests also set a new Welsh record, and the young star has been tipped for future Olympic honours by coach and Commonwealth Games hopeful Harry Mysagni.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “What Josh has been able to accomplish in such a short space of time is truly remarkable, and to add a British title to his collection is a testament to how hard he has worked in the lead-up to the event.

“He is a very dedicated athlete with a huge amount of scope to develop further, and both his coaches and everyone at Rydal Penrhos work hard with him every day to ensure his goals are constantly met.”