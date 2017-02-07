Conwy Borough get survival boost with Porthmadog win

CONWY Borough picked up a huge victory in their battle for survival with an eye-catching 3-1 win at Porthmadog.

The Tangerines turned in one of their finest performances of the Huws Gray Alliance campaign to date, and they are now just one point away from safety ahead of their clash with Gresford Athletic at Y Morfa on Saturday (2.30pm).

Despite the eventual result, it was the home side who drew first blood when the in-from Meilir Williams gave Port the advantage when he fired home with just a minute on the clock.

The hosts dominated proceedings for most of the first half, but despite creating a number of chances they were unable to take any of the opportunities that came their way.

They would live to regret their inefficiency in-front of goal as Brian Pritchard’s side came out after the break with a renewed sense of purpose, and they levelled proceedings on 58 minutes when the impressive Lee Davey found the corner.

Things got even better soon after when further Boro pressure resulted in Tom Morris finding space and slotting home to give them the lead for the first time.

The visitors had to withstand heavy pressure as Port looked to claim a share of the spoils, but their rearguard held firm and the points were sealed four minutes from time when Davey rounded off a fine individual performance with his second of the afternoon.

Pritchard’s side will hope for further success on home soil against an improving Gresford side who come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Buckley Town that moved them into fourth place.