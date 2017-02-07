RGC Age Grade sides suffer defeat in South Wales

A PAIR of RGC age grade sides were unable to come away from South Wales with anything to show from their respective contests.

The young U18 and U16 Gogs battled hard against Newport Gwent Dragons and Cardiff Blues North, but they were unable to secure wins on their travels despite taking plenty of positives from their efforts.

The U18 side continued their WRU Age Grade campaign with a 34-15 loss at Dragons, with the home side racing to a 29-10 half time lead after a series of fine scores.

Credit to the visitors, they continued to find a route back into the contest, with senior squad member Dan Owen impressing despite the overall score.

There was further disappointment in the form of the U16 side, who fell to 39-12 reverse to the Blues, which was held at the home of Principality Premiership side Merthyr.

A number of handling errors sealed their demise against a free-scoring Cardiff outfit, with Rydal Penrhos pupil Sean Hughes catching the eye in what was an encouraging debut.