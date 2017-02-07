Rydal to host prestigious U16 Rugby 7s Tournament

A HOST of young rugby stars will battle it out at a prestigious tournament at Rydal Penrhos.

The school will be hosting the second annual showcase on Saturday, March 4, which will feature 20 teams from across the country.

Teams for the newly named miSOCS sponsored Rydal Penrhos U16 Sevens tournament were put into four groups, and following the opening games teams will be divided into Cup, Plate, Bowl, Trophy and Shield depending on their placings in each pool.

The hosts have been drawn in Pool D alongside AKS Lytham, Birkdale School, Bishop Heber School and Ysgol Bro Dinefwr.

Last year’s winners Ellesmere College will take on Cathedral School Llandaff, Eirias High School, St Ambrose College and St Anselm’s College as they look to defend their title.

Pool A features a number of fancied teams including Stonyhurst College and Nant Conwy Rugby Club, while the likes of Bangor, Christ College Brecon and St Mary’s College occupy Pool C.