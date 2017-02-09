Welsh netball captain Suzy Drane praises side after historic New Zealand tests

WALES netball captain Suzy Drane was full of praise for her side after their historic second test with New Zealand.

The Welsh side turned in a much-improved performance before eventually falling to a 72-39 loss, but the effort gave the skipper plenty to be encouraged about as preparations ahead of the next Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to BBC Wales, the former Rydal Penrhos School pupil, said: "It was a good margin to come back to from yesterday's game.

"We will be pleased but we won't be settling for that scoreline.

"We have 14 months until the Commonwealth Games and we will look forward to that.

"Our team have had one weekend together and we then come up against the second best team in the world.

"Who knows what we can do with 14 months together? It's about the journey and sticking together."

New Zealand thrashed Wales 92-27 in Tuesday's first Test but led 15-12 after a tight first quarter but despite a valiant Welsh effort, the visitors ran out were comfortable winners.

Drane was a special guest coach on Rydal Penrhos’ recent tour of Greece, where she was hand to lend her expert advice during both training and competitive fixtures.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, added: “Suzy and the Welsh netball team acquitted themselves well against one of the world’s best sides, and our former pupil demonstrated phenomenal leadership qualities both in the lead-up to and during both tests.”