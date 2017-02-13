Struggling Conwy Borough remain in drop zone after Gresford Athletic defeat

CONWY Borough were unable to make it back-to-back wins in their fight for survival as they suffered a 2-1 reverse to Gresford Athletic at Y Morfa.

The Tangerines remain one point away from safety following the defeat, and manager Brian Pritchard will be hoping for a better performance when they host in-form Holywell Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Boro boss, said: “"I thought it was a game in which both teams worked hard, but you have to credit Gresford and their work rate for each other.

"It's something my players were told about all week and what we are trying to aspire to. It was a game of limited chances but they took their chances well and we didn't unfortunately. I am bitterly disappointed with the goal we conceded from a corner as despite it being a good ball in, it should have been dealt with.

"But we move on now to Holywell and ensuring we are prepared for that challenge."

After a first period that brought little in the way of incident or chances, the visitors struck first after the break when Owain Roberts notched from close range following a fine team move on 62 minutes.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who levelled proceedings on 70 minutes through a Mark Buchan penalty after Ben Glover had been felled in the box.

Pritchard’s side were left rueing a lack of concentration on 83 minutes when defender Jack Jones latched on to a corner that evaded every Boro player to drill home.

The Tangerines were denied an equaliser in the last minute as substitute Alex Titchiner's cross was met by Brandon Rigg's header, which cannoned off the underside of the bar.