Llandudno held at basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton

LLANDUDNO were unable to tighten their grip on seventh spot after they played out a goalless draw at basement dwellers Airbus UK Broughton.

The stalemate from Alan Morgan’s shot-shy side represents a missed opportunity to impose themselves on the bottom half in phase two of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League season, and they will look to put things right this Saturday when they travel to Aberystwyth Town.

The visitors began the game strongly and almost went ahead on four minutes when striker Marc Williams forced a smart save out of home custodian Shaun Pearson with a well-struck volley.

The former Colwyn Bay frontman, who was the club’s top scorer last term, went close again shortly before the interval when his diving header went narrowly wide after good work from Danny Hughes and James Joyce.

After the interval saw the strugglers come out with a renewed sense of purpose, and they went close to breaking the deadlock when a Ryan Edwards shot was superbly blocked by the impressive Danny Taylor, who put in a strong showing against his former club.

Recent re-signing Jamie Reed was unfortunate not to mark his performance with a goal when he was denied by the flawless Pearson on two occasions, while Williams also saw a shot saved by the Wingmakers stopper, who was proving to be a tough nut to crack.

Chances came thick and fast in the game’s final quarter, with midfield talisman Hughes going closest of all when his shot came back off the crossbar, and defender Mike Williams also failed to find the target to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.