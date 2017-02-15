Store in Old Colwyn reopens after makeover

A CO-OP food store has opened up its doors again after a £650,000 makeover.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the shop on Friday saw councillors, schoolchildren from Ysgol Iau Hen Golwyn and community members gather.

The Co-op also presented a cheque for £250 to the Friends of Old Colwyn Cemetery, who are a group of volunteers restoring all the graves in Llanelian Road.

Cllr Cheryl Carlisle said: “Cllr Brian Cossey and I were delighted to be invited to the opening of the newly refurbished Co-op and welcome the very substantial investment this company have made in Old Colwyn.

“We are extremely pleased that Co-op have recognised the hard work done by the volunteers of the cemetery, and have made a donation towards their continuing wonderful work.”

The new makeover will also bring a funding boost for community groups through the Co-op’s new membership scheme.

Members will receive a five per cent reward on purchases of own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going directly to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Co-op bosses say the newly refurbished store will focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Area manager Carl Pettersson said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in our Old Colwyn food store.

“It has a great new look and it will enable us to better serve our community.”

Find out more about the community fund by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership