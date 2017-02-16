Forties festival will return to Colwyn Bay

ORGANISERS of the Colwyn Bay forties festival have announced the dates for this year’s spectacular.

The event, which has fast become one of the most prominent dates on the region’s calendar, will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday 21.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the area for the festival last year, and there is already an array of activities booked for the 2017 showcase.

Confirmed so far is an appearance by the Llandudno Tram, 1940’s memorabilia displays courtesy of Home Front and performances from the Llandudno Swing Band, Paul Casper as George Formby and Glamourphones.

Pupils at Rydal Penrhos School will aid the event, a group are scheduled for a number of street performances throughout the two-day festival.

The popular Blitz Ball will return for those wishing to dance the night away for 40’s themed music, while Sunday’s Battle of Parc Eirias is the highlight of the festivities.

Saturday’s events will run from 10am until 4pm, with Sunday’s entertainment running from 11am- 4pm.

Chair of the Bay of Colwyn business network, Jackie Crane said: “We are so pleased to be able to bring the Colwyn 1940’s Festival to the town again this year.

“This is our sixth year and we are delighted that the festival remains so popular with the public and with exhibitors.

“Many exhibitors and performers will be returning again this year such as George Formby, Llandudno Swing Band and Homefront who always bring amazing displays of 1940’s memorabilia.

“We are also delighted to have new performers join us including the Glamophones who have appeared several times on TV. All in all it should be a fantastic weekend in the town.”