Aberconwy AM pushing for Sychnant Pass speed limit to be halved

Aberconwy AM Janet Finch-Saunders is pushing for the speed limit on Sychnant Pass to be halved from 60mph to 30mph.



Mrs Saunders attended a public meeting with with councillors, representatives of the British Horse Society, and a council officer to discuss road safety after a horse was killed after being hit by a car on the pass last September.



The AM said: “Following the accident countless people have come forward with stories of near misses on the pass, showing that a serious collision was almost inevitable.



”The problem is that currently, accident prevention studies are based on actual incidents reported in the last there years. In Sychnant’s case, this is two, which means that near misses and therefore the road has not been flagged up as needing assessment.”



”Whilst the Cabinet resolved to continue using the same methodology, I welcome the fact that they also agreed that interventions on the pass will be considered based on the incidents reported, and most importantly a wider consideration of the issues raised.



Conwy's cabinet voted on Tuesday in favour of a report into highway safety and interventions being carried out and presented to the authority's Overview and Scrutiny committee.

Cllr Anne McCaffery said: "Cars travel through Sychnant Pass every day and residents have been incensed at the lack of intervention to avoid near misses on that road in the last 15 years. We cannot bury our heads in the sand anymore on this issue."