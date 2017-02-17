Decision to build 42 new homes in Old Colwyn ‘condemned’

The decision to build 42 residential houses on a greenfield site in Old Colwyn has been condemned by residents and councillors.



Despite objections concerning speed, traffic calming measures, over subscribed secondary schools and potential extra pressure on GP surgeries in the area, developers Macbryde Homes Ltd will provide 24 homes in phase one – which relates to the two fields adjoining the boundaries with Dolwen Road and Bro Elian – and 18 homes in phase two, which pertains to the area to the south of phase one.



The new houses will be across the road from another Macbryde Homes Ltd development which has seen 76 homes built.



Gail Jones, who has campaigned against the development, said: “The residents here know only too well how dangerous this road is and the high speeds at which vehicles travel, we witness near misses on a daily basis.”



With the recent closure of Rashmi surgery in Old Colwyn leaving 1,200 patients without a GP and now the potential of more residents coming to the area, Mrs Jones fears that already lengthy waiting times for an appointment will be even longer.



She said: “You have to wait weeks to get an appointment at Cadwgan surgery already. Even if they had another doctor there wouldn't be any improvement in waiting times.”



Eirias ward councillors Bob Squire and Dave Cowans have long fought both developments back to 2012.



Cllr Bob Squire said: “It’s a disgrace. It is so wrong destroying our countryside to build homes. The speed on the proposed pedestrian crossing is so dangerous, there will be accidents.”



Cllr Dave Cowans says he will not appeal the decision.



”The blame for this development rests completely with the Welsh Government letting developers go wherever they want. We’ll never overturn the decision because they have the power, it’s pointless.”



Concerns have also been raised about another development in Old Colwyn on Plas Gwilym Quarry due to the planned closure of a road.



Renew Land Developments (RLD) Ltd have said they welcome feedback from residents.



The proposed development is in a pre-consultation period allowing residents to have their say on the proposals and potentially influence the outcome of this brownfield site before plans are submitted to Conwy County Council.



Macbryde Homes were approached for comment.

