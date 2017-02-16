YOUNG people and families are invited to get involved in a series of action packed science and technology events being run by Conwy Council’s youth service.



STEM Quest is a fun way to experience Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths with two days of exciting and engaging sessions.

The event is being held at Coleg Llandrillo, Rhos on Sea on February 20 and 21.



Lego robotics, 3D writing, Animation and Chemistry workshops are free for 12 to 25 year olds who live in Conwy and last 1.5 hours.

A number of sessions will take place on both days between 10am to 3pm.



For more information or to book visit: www.gicys.eventbrite.co.uk.

To book a whole session, please email joy.chiplin1@conwy.gov.uk. Booking is essential.