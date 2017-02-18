Denbigh actor portrays 60s rocker in smash hit Kinks musical

An actor from Denbigh says it was brilliant to be performing in the area he grew up in.

Garmon Rhys says he saw dozens of plays at Venue Cymru growing up and is looking forward to performing with his family in the audience.

Garmon is playing the role of Pete Quaife, the original bass player for 60s rockers The Kinks, in the show Sunny Afternoon. The musical, which finished a short run at Llandudno's Venue Cymru today, charts the rise of the London band from 1964 until 1968.

The former Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil, who plays bass and sings in the show, says the show has given him a real appreciation for The Kinks' music

Garmon, 21, said: “The show kicks off in 1964 and goes through to about 1968 and looks at the genesis of The Kinks: how they came about and the struggles they came through as they became superstars,

“People deal with fame differently, Ray Davies struggled, Dave Davies was like a fish to water, Pete who I play never wanted to be a rock star - he was a bit reluctant, and then Nick the drummer wasn't bothered at all.

“Everyone deals with it differently and the best thing about this show is that it's all true, no fabrications and the songs fit in perfectly with their story. It's brilliant.

“I'm a big fan of the Kinks; anyone who has appreciation for rock music will know them and appreciate their huge influence on modern rock music

“They're the kind of band that you maybe don't realise wrote so many absolute smash hits.”

Garmon says he learned to play bass when he was starting high school. He says it's brilliant to be able to play in a venue he's been to so often.

“I've really been looking forward to it, I've never played in Llandudno before.

“I've seen loads of shows there when I was younger; the last one was One Man Two Guvnors. There was a local North Wales lad in that so we all went to watch and it was absolutely brilliant.

“It'll be fun to be on the other side of the curtain and having my family come along will be nice as well.

“I got my first bass aged 11 and taught myself how to play but didn't touch it for a few years so when I got the call to audition for this I picked it up again. It's a great show and I get to do a lot of acting, but also some singing and a bit of bass as well.

“We've been doing this show since June. Before that I was in the West End doing Dr Faustus. Before that I was just doing all sorts really, bits of theatre and TV. I graduated from stage school in 2014, so I've been keeping busy.

“We're going on to York, Bradford and Bristol. It does take it out of you performing each night.

“I'll be absolutely exhausted at the end. It's 11 months with the rehearsals so it's a long stint but I can't complain. It's great fun.”

The final performance of Sunny Afternoon at Venue Cymru is this evening.