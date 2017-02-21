Welsh legend Tom Jones to perform at Delamere Forest this summer

SINGING sensation Tom Jones will perform at Delamere Forest this summer.

The Welsh star has announced dates as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

He said: “I had a great time being part of the Forest Live concerts last year, so I am delighted to be coming back again and performing in three more of these beautiful woodland locations.

“It’s important that people are aware of our forests and come to enjoy them, so I hope you can join me!”

Sir Tom will play at Delamere Forest on Saturday, July 1, when fans can expect to hear classics such as ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘Kiss’, ‘Delilah’ and ‘What’s New Pussycat’.

He has sustained his popularity as a live performer and recording artist in a remarkable career spanning over five decades. Most recently he has appeared as a coach on TV show 'The Voice'.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

A spokesman said: “Over Forest Live’s 16 year history, money raised has contributed to a wide range of projects, from wildlife conservation to making improvements for visitors.

“With everything required for a great night out, including full catering and bar facilities, the gigs are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere.”

* Tickets cost £46.50 (plus £5.15 booking fee) available from 9am on Friday, February 24, from the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music