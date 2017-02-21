Nant Conwy reach WRU Plate semi-finals

NANT Conwy advanced to the SWALEC Plate semi-finals after an eye-catching 21-5 win over St Peter’s.

The home side began the game on the front foot and they went ahead on three minutes courtesy of a Delwyn Jones penalty.

The Division Two East Central side, who hail from Cardiff, got their noses in-front through a well-worked try from Luke Thomas, which turned out to be the only score of the game for the visitors.

Jones fired over another penalty on 35 minutes to allow the hosts to regain the lead, and the talented fly half was at his efficient best after the break to drill over another free-kick on 55 minutes.

Things got even better for Nant four minutes later when they crossed the white wash for the first time when a scrum on the five-metre line resulted in Tom Oliver touching down after a huge surge from the home pack.

This was followed up by some fantastic defensive play from the Division One North champions, who put the tie beyond all doubt with five minutes remaining after Jack Moriarty scored a sensational solo try to round off the scoring and secure one of the finest triumph’s in the club’s history. Jones added the extras.

They will be joined in the final four by Penallta, Ystalyfera and Abercarn, who recorded a narrow win at Pwllheli.