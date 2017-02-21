Amy Boulden performs well at Women's Australian Open

LLANDUDNO golfer Amy Boulden finished in a tie for 21st as world number six Jang Ha-Na of Korea won the Women's Australian Open by three shots in Adelaide.

Boulden, aged 23, dropped four strokes in a three-over final round of 76 to finish two under for the event.

The former Ladies European Tour rookie of the year got to within two shots of the lead at one stage, but was unable to replicate her stunning success in the latter stages of the competition.

Jang had an eagle and three birdies over her last six holes to close at 10 under, with defending champion, Japan's Haru Nomura, tied third - four adrift.

World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand finished well off the pace at two over despite having new clubs for the tournament.

American Michelle Wie once again was inconsistent and finished on level par, while Cheyenne Woods - Tiger's niece - had four successive bogeys in a 77 and shared 52nd at plus three.