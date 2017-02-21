Llandudno tighten grip on seventh after dramatic Aberystwyth Town win

LLANDUDNO tightened their grip on seventh spot after a dramatic 4-3 win at struggling Aberystwyth Town.

A stunning second half fightback was the catalyst behind their victory, a result that moves them two points clear of improving Newtown in the race for the European qualification as they prepare to take on Cefn Druids at the Giant Hospitality Stadium on Friday (7.45pm).

Manager Alan Morgan, said: “We deserved to go 1-0 up as I felt we started the game very well, but then somehow we found ourselves 3-1 down.

“The lads have showed a tremendous amount of heart and desire to get back into the game, and I am delighted to come away with the three points against a decent side.”

The visitors took the lead on 41 minutes after Danny Hughes was pulled down in the box, and Sam Hart despatched the spot kick with ease.

After the break saw the relegation candidates turn the tables through a quick-fire double from Luke Borrelli and Luke Sherbon put them ahead.

Town were then awarded a penalty of their own which Chris Jones converted to double their advantage on the hour mark.

The comeback began for the away side on 69 minutes through defender Mike Williams, and a superb strike from midfield talisman Danny Hughes levelled proceedings on 76.

Morgan’s side were now in the ascendancy and they piled more misery on the shell-shocked hosts when last season’s top scorer Marc Williams pounced to put his side ahead and round off a memorable comeback win on 79 minutes.

Hughes said: “It was one of those games where either team could have nicked it but we kept our heads and deservedly got the win.

“We showed great character and togetherness under the circumstances to come back from being 3-1 down.”