Disallowed goal denies Colwyn Bay win over Tadcaster Albion

COLWYN Bay continued their mediocre recent run of results with a 0-0 home draw with Tadcaster Albion.

The Seagulls were denied all three points as a late goal by Danny Bartle was chalked off for offside, and manager Phil Hadland will be hoping for better fortune this Saturday when they host Glossop North End (3pm).

The Bay boss, said: “My number one aim was to be solid because we’ve been conceding too many goals lately – and I thought we achieved that.

“I thought Sam Barnes came back in and led well at the back, while Liam Turner and Matt Regan did well as the fullbacks so I was pleased with the back four.

“We just didn’t quite have that cutting edge up front and we know that is something we have to work on and improve.

“But we have trained very well over the last two or three weeks and I believe we have the foundations to build on once the new lads who have come in have bedded in and got use to the players around them.

“Keeping a clean sheet was the most pleasing thing today. Apart from the away game at Tadcaster, when they played most of the game with ten men, I don’t think we’ve kept a clean sheet since Droylsden in November. That’s a long time ago and if you can start keeping clean sheets it always gives you chance.”

The visitors missed the best opportunity of tight first half when Tom Corner headed over from six yards from a right wing cross, while in the second half Conor Sellars was left one-on-one with Kieran Wolland but the Bay keeper did well to trap the shot between his legs.

Dan Collins, who did well on his debut playing in front of a much changed back four, was off target with a good headed chance from a corner for the hosts, and Jamie Rainford had a late chance after coming on as a substitute, but shot straight at the keeper.