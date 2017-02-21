Conwy Borough slip deeper into trouble after Holywell Town loss

CONWY Borough suffered another blow to their Huws Gray Alliance survival hopes with a 3-1 defeat to Holywell Town at Y Morfa.

With fellow relegation contenders Ruthin Town pulling off a 1-0 win at Penrhyncoch, the defeat meant that the Tangerines drop one place to 15th with a game in hand, which they will play tonight (Wednesday) when they host champions Caernarfon Town (7.45pm).

Manager Brian Pritchard, said: “I made my thoughts known to the players in no uncertain terms in the dressing room after the game.

"The performance just wasn't good enough today, the players need to stop feeling sorry for themselves, re-group and be brave in the remaining games, otherwise they will never remove the stigma of failure.”

In a first half of very few moments of quality it was the visitors who took the lead on 11 minutes when danger man Shaun Tuck netted from close range after good work from Steve Thomas.

The Tangerines were level on 29 minutes when skipper Jon Breeze’s excellent through ball found the Alex Titchiner who made no mistake from inside the box.

After the break saw little in the way of chances, but the Wellmen got their noses in-front once more on 84 minutes when recent arrival Jamie McDaid found the net from the spot after Ben Glover impeded midfielder Matty Harvey.

The home side were caught again as they went in search of an equaliser, with former Porthmadog and Caernarfon forward McDaid rounded off an exceptional individual performance with his second after a blistering burst of pace that left the Boro defenders stranded.