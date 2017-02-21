Rydal and Maesdu Golfer makes Wales squad for Quadrangular test

A YOUNG golfer has received another national squad selection for an upcoming competition.

Reuben Bather, a Year 9 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be part of the Wales U16 side that will compete at the Quadrangular event, which will be held at Prestatyn Golf Club from April 11-13.

The 13-year-old booked his place in the squad with a strong showing at a recent selection weekend at Newport Golf Club, and he look to make a significant contribution to the Welsh team that will take on Holland, Scotland and Ireland during the event.

After a day of practice on April 10, the tournament will consist of three mornings of foursome play, with the Maesdu Golf Club member star looking to pick up valuable points each afternoon during singles clashes.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is a fantastic achievement from Reuben and one made even more remarkable given that he is just 13-years-of-age.

“He is an extremely gifted golfer who has made great strides with his game thanks to the hard work he is putting in with our dedicated strength and conditioning team here at Rydal Penrhos, which has added significant distance to his drives.”

Garth Shingles, Maesdu Junior section organiser, added: “It’s a great honour to play for your country, and everyone in the junior section is very pleased and proud that Reuben has achieved this. He works very hard at his golf and all his hard work is now paying off.”