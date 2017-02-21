WRU President confirmed as special guest at SOCS Rydal 7s tournament

A PROMINENT figure in Welsh rugby has been confirmed as the special guest for a prestigious Sevens tournament at Rydal Penrhos.

The school will be hosting the second annual showcase on Saturday, March 4, which will feature 20 teams from across the country.

Teams for the newly named SOCS Rydal Penrhos U16 Sevens tournament were put into four groups, and following the opening games teams will be divided into Cup, Plate, Bowl, Trophy and Shield depending on their placings in each pool.

Welsh Rugby Union president Dennis Gethin will also be in attendance to view the action and dish out the trophies at the end of the competition.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “We are honoured that Dennis will be attending the SOCS Rydal Penrhos 7s tournament, which promises to be another fantastic showcase of rugby.

“We have a large number of teams coming from long distances to compete, so some of the best young talent anywhere in the country will be on show.

“Events like this are a fantastic way for young players to sample a big game atmosphere, while also improving their teamwork in the hope of gaining some silverware.”

The hosts have been drawn in Pool D alongside AKS Lytham, Birkdale School, Bishop Heber School and Ysgol Bro Dinefwr.

Last year’s winners Ellesmere College will take on Cathedral School Llandaff, Eirias High School, St Ambrose College and St Anselm’s College as they look to defend their title.

Pool A features a number of fancied teams including Stonyhurst College and Nant Conwy Rugby Club, while the likes of Bangor, Christ College Brecon and St Mary’s College occupy Pool C.