AM calls on Welsh Government to support the dismantling of part of Colwyn Bay's pier

AN ASSEMBLY member is calling on the Welsh Government to support the dismantling of part of Colwyn Bay’s pier.

Clwyd West AM Darren Millar has called on support for the council’s decision to dismantle part of Victoria Pier, damaged in storms earlier this month.

Conwy Council County Council’s cabinet voted last week to remove the section from the pier’s pavilion and will be working with the Colwyn Victoria Pier Trust to restore the pier.

Mr Millar raised the issue of the future of the Grade-II listed structure in the Senedd and urged the Welsh Government to support the council and the trust.

Speaking in the Senedd, he said: “I was pleased to hear the announcement over the weekend by Conwy County Borough Council that an agreement had been reached with the Colwyn Victoria Pier Trust over the dismantling of this length of the pier in Colwyn Bay order to protect it from further deterioration, following a partial collapse during recent storms.

“The Welsh Government should work with the local authority to provide funding towards the costs of taking down the pier and protecting it whilst in storage.

“The long-term vision of a renewed, vibrant and sustainable pier that council officers and the Victoria Pier Trust have identified is very exciting and I hope that the Welsh Government acts quickly in providing the project with the support it requires.”