Former Kinmel Bay man scales highest mountains of all seven continents

A FORMER Kinmel Bay man is on top of the world after becoming one of a select band who have climbed the highest mountains on all seven continents.

Mountaineer Martin Barnett, who attended Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan and lived in Kinmel Bay, has achieved his dream of summiting the highest mountain of each continent – and he was photographed on each holding a Welsh flag.

Martin moved to Colarado in 2003 after living in Florida.

He married Tori and the couple are now expecting their first child.

Martin, whose parents live Glan Conwy, said: “In 2001, I lived in Croydon but I felt like I was missing something in my life so I went to an evening seminar in the Fairfield Centre called The Thrills of Mountaineering. I ended up joining the Croydon Mountaineering Club and started to go climbing with them.

“I decided that I wanted to do something a little different so I climbed Kilimanjaro and it all progressed from there.

“Having already climbed a few mountains and spent a year skydiving in Florida, I decided to move to Colorado – I started to learn back-country, climbing and mountaineering skills. I went on courses and as I learned these technical skills, I started to climb higher and more technical rock, ice and mountains.

“After leading several mountain expeditions in places such Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, I realized many clients also wanted to climb the seven summits, so I was able to complete my dream as they were doing theirs.

“My family sacrificed a lot for me and with their support I was able to complete my goal so I am eternally grateful for that.

“Today, there is some controversy as to where the highest mountain on each continent – I did Kosciuszko and Mont Blanc also. With the nine mountain variation, there could even be fewer than 600 that have done all nine.

“Living in Colorado has helped immensely with my training as there are more than 50 mountains over 14,000ft. My wife and I like to climb these together and being on Alpine Search and Rescue team also helps me keep fit.

“My highest points have always been to take my beloved Welsh Flag to the summit of every mountain I have ever climbed. As they say ‘You can take a man out of Wales but you can never take Wales out of the man’.

"Apart from me being on top, I love it when the whole team is there with me as its really rewarding for us to all summit and celebrate together. Even if we don’t summit, the most rewarding thing to me is that we are all down safely with no injuries and we all had a great time, that’s what it is about after all.

“There have been many times when I have been really cold or worn out and I have just wanted to turn around. I have always said to myself that as long as I feel like I have enough strength and I can feel all my fingers and toes, I must carry on. My climbing has taken me all around the world so it has been amazing to experience the sights, sounds, experiences and cultures.”