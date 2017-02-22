A MARTIAL arts student raised the alarm after a snake was found in his house.

Liam Smith, who is a member of The Marbo School of Martial Arts and Survival in Colwyn Bay, said he thought his nine-year-old daughter Lilli was joking when she said there was a "live snake" in their house.

The 25-year-old said: "My daughter said there was a real life snake and I didn't believe it.

"I managed to control it and get it into a pillow bag. We have just moved in to this house."

The snake was described as black, brown and grey and of slim build. It was also said to be about 2ft long.

"We've gone to Transalvania for combat training, but I've never had to deal with snakes," Liam added.

Stuart McGregor, Liam's instructor, said: "When Liam phoned me I told him to keep the kids out of the way and not to leave it. I phoned the police and told him to keep it under control."

A North Wales Police spokesperson confirm that police had visited the property.

"Police were called to an incident at an address in Llandudno Junction at around 9.40am after reports a snake was found," they said.

"Police weren't required and someone went to collect it."