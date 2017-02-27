Colwyn Bay boss Hadland to ring changes after Glossop North End defeat

COLWYN Bay boss Phil Hadland has vowed to ring the changes as his side fell to a 2-1 home loss to Glossop North End.

The Seagulls are now bottom of the form table after extending their winless run to 11 games, and Hadland has vowed to introduce fresh blood as his side take on Droylsden on Tuesday night.

The Bay boss, said: “It was the last ten minutes that cost us again – it’s like a broken record.

“It’s happening time and again and I have to question the attitude, work ethic and most of all the desire or certain players when we keep failing to see games out.

“Desire is not something you can give a player and we may have to look for other players who will show that.

“We did okay first half, but never got going in the second when we hardly got out of our own half and just invited pressure.

“I thought the lads who did well the previous week against Tadcaster deserved another chance, but there will be changes for after this.”

After Scott Bakkor had a shot brilliantly tipped over the bar, Danny Bartle scored his first goal for the club to put the home side in-front at the break following good work from Danny Andrews.

The visitors regrouped during the interval and took complete control of proceedings, thanks in no small part to the introductions of Mark Reed and Dale Johnson.

Max Leonard equalised from a left wing cross on 79 minutes, and the same player was on hand to help seal the points on 87 when he rose at the far post to set up Johnson for a simple tap in from close range.

The home side had a couple of penalty shouts waved away in stoppage time but failed to trouble the away custodian to succumb to another defeat.

In addition to Tuesday’s clash, the Seagulls travel to Ossett Albion on Saturday (3pm).