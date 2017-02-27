Host of North Wales boxers to showcase skills at Rhyl show

A HOST of talented semi-professional boxers from the region will showcase their skills at an upcoming event.

The British Boxing Union will be staging their special “Crunch Time” night on Saturday, March 25 at Forester Showbar, Lyons Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl.

No fewer than four title fights will be featured on the bill, with Llandudno’s Ryan Mac defending his Light Heavyweight crown against Rhyl’s Mark Sweetman, who has been training with Mixed Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas ahead of the contest.

The vacant Women’s Welsh light middleweight title will be contested by the experienced Katy Horlick and Prestatyn fighter Sian Naomi Jones, while Llandudno’s Bryn Jones puts his Welsh title on the line in the same weight class against Denbigh boxer and former champion Rob Lowe.

Kevin Bailey and Mitch Duffus will battle it out for the British BBU Cruiserweight title, with the likes of Scott Evans, Steph Farley and Andy Goswell also in action.

Show promoter Craig Winter, who is himself a former professional fighter, said: “I’m really looking forward to this show and I’ve put a lot of hard work in to putting together a quality bill.

“It is featuring many of the best semi-pro boxers in North Wales at what I believe to be the best fight venue in the region.

“I have four evenly matched title fights topping the bill, three for Welsh BBU Titles and one for the vacant British BBU cruiserweight title.

“In particular there is a big buzz amongst fight fans is the title fight between Ryan and Mark. This fight has really got the attention of the locals following some heated words exchanged between the two boxers on social media, and they will get the chance to prove who really is the best boxer on March 25.”

Doors open at 5.30pm with the first fight scheduled for 6pm, and tickets are priced at £30 standard and £50 ringside.