Struggling Colwyn Bay lose late at Ossett Albion

TWO goals in the space of two minutes in the last quarter condemned Colwyn Bay to a 3-1 defeat at Ossett Albion.

The Seagulls are now 12 without a win and sit ten points above the drop zone in what has been a catastrophic run of form from the former playoff contenders.

They will look to get their stuttering season back on track this Saturday when they host Lancaster City on Saturday (3pm).

Jamie Rainford and Danny Andrews were both through one on one with home keeper Brett Souter, but he was able to deflect both shots for corners, and when Rainford was clear in the area again he shot wide.

Bay’s Liam Turner also put a chance over the bar, before Albion took the lead with virtually their first shot on target after 19 minutes through a deflected Ross Hardaker effort.

The visitors responded well and almost levelled before the break when Louis Corrigan’s deep cross set up a chance for Danny Andrews at the far post, but his header went over.

Early in the second half Gaz Grant had a goal ruled out for offside following a set piece, and Chris Gahgan’s goalbound shot was unfortunately blocked by teammate Scott Bakkor.

Their persistence finally paid off on 73 minutes when Grant’s volley evaded several players before nestling into the net.

Baywere level for only five minutes before James Eyles dribbled through the heart of the defence to sidefoot past Kieran Wolland on 78, before their misery was compounded on 80 when Isaac Baldwin scored a sensational individual strike.

To cap a miserable afternoon, substitute Scott Bakkor was sent off for a second yellow card on 86 minutes.