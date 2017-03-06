Conwy Borough boss Pritchard calls for nerve ahead of relegation run-in

CONWY Borough boss Brain Pritchard has called on his side to hold their nerve ahead of the Huws Gray Alliance run-in.

The Tangerines saw their crunch relegation clash with Llanfair United postponed on Saturday at the visitors request due to a family bereavement preventing a number of key staff being unavailable.

The match will now be played at Y Morfa on Wednesday, March 15 (7.45pm).

With six fixtures remaining, Boro are currently in 15th place and three points off guaranteed safety - four of the six fixtures being against fellow relegation battlers Buckley Town, Llanfair, Ruthin Town and Mold Alexandra.

Pritchard strengthened the squad this week with the signing of 26 year-old midfielder Dean Fraser who was previously with Ashton Athletic, and further arrivals are set to be confirmed before their home tie with Buckley on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Boro boss said: "There were a number of plus points from the Caernarfon game to ensure that we are all feeling positive and confident about the remaining games ahead.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult task but we just need to focus, be brave and hold our nerve for the next six games.

"This is personally my biggest challenge to date as I am not used to losing and I don't like the feeling I get from it. But these challenges are good because you learn a lot about yourself and the people around you. To me, getting out of this situation will feel as good as getting promoted.”